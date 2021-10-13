VST-ECS to host Cloud Summit 2021 dubbed ‘To Cloud or Not to Cloud’

Adoption of cloud technologies has been regarded as an important catalyst for growth. Over the last few years, early adopters continue to reap the rewards of their cloud strategy in terms of cost-saving, efficiency, agility, scalability, and performance.

While most organizations have embarked on their digital transformation strategies for years, not all of them are up to the pace. With the global health crisis, the need for improved collaboration among remote workforce and ensure business continuity have never been vital.

This totally changed the pace of cloud adoption, IT spending, priorities and business landscape. These paradigm shifts will leave lasting imprint and permanent changes on the way businesses operate.

As we transition to a digital-first economy, cloud will remain an important platform to access best of breed technologies to increase an organizations’ competitiveness.

According to IDC, worldwide “whole cloud” spending is expected to reach U$1.3 trillion by 2025. This includes spending on cloud services, hardware and software components, and on professional/managed services. IDC’s forecasts look at both public and private cloud services.

There is no doubt that cloud adoption will dominate most business decisions. But the journey to the cloud is not a one-size fits-all solution. There are associated risks and opportunities that come with one’s journey.

