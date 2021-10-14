Shopee offers training, mentorship program to drive e-commerce growth in PH

E-commerce firm Shopee is inviting young and high-potential talents to an immersive training and in-depth mentorships through its Global Leaders Program (GLP).

The Shopee Global Leaders Program is a 2-year graduate program consisting of four 6-month local and overseas rotations designed for highly enthusiastic and ambitious young Filipino talents.

Participants will help drive Shopee’s campaigns and new initiatives by working with local and overseas teams. They will gain eye-opening experiences, regional exposure and contribute to the expansion of Shopee across the region.

Outstanding final-year students or fresh graduates with up to 2-years of working experience can qualify for GLP and will be part of a structured learning and development program. They will also receive dedicated mentorship from Shopee leaders.

“With the demand for tech talents significantly rising, Shopee will continue to equip and nurture aspiring tech leaders through various training and internships like the Global Leaders Program,” Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

“With this, Shopee is inviting those who are eager to learn to join the program. We are looking forward to the next batch of participants who will greatly contribute to the future of e-commerce in the region and in the international landscape.”

The value of e-commerce in Southeast Asia is projected to reach $132 billion by the end of 2021, and in five years, the Philippines’ e-commerce value will grow by 3.8X.

Participants of GLP shared how they gained significant professional and personal growth, which will help them excel in their careers in the e-commerce industry.

For Jan, the GLP is a holistic learning experience. “I love how diverse the possible rotations are and the opportunity for regional exposure is definitely a bonus. The program definitely builds your business acumen and widens your perspective on e-commerce as a whole. GLP is a great training ground to become a better problem solver. Not only do we get to analyze and solve real business problems, there are also many resources available to us. I personally enjoy the GLP training and gatherings wherein we get to hear from GLPs from other countries,” he shared.

Lance, on the other hand, sees GLP as an informative learning experience that opened his eyes to the industry’s broader spectrum. “I’ve always been interested in technology and startups, especially startups that create a new business model and innovation that is grounded on a new perspective or set of values. I wanted to join GLP because I felt it was a great opportunity to develop key leadership and problem-solving skills, while also getting exposure to tech-related businesses and the world of startups,” Lance said.

Both Jan and Lance are still currently enrolled in the program and consider it as an opportunity to hone their skills and understand the industry better. “If you are looking for strategic exposure and impactful work, apply to Shopee’s GLP. It is definitely a unique training experience that exposes you to highly skilled mentors, all the way to challenging and enriching projects,” Jan explained.

“If you find yourself interested and excited with roles that require business and problem-solving skills, then GLP is a great choice. Read up on the program details on the Shopee website and if you find yourself excited or curious about the rotations and challenges in e-commerce, then you should give it a shot,” Lance shared.

For more information about the program, visit https://careers.shopee.ph/GLP. The application is open until October 30, 2021.