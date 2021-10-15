Fujitsu launches new sustainability-oriented global enterprise brand

The Uvance brand is Fujitsu’s answer in pushing technological innovations while pursuing carbon neutrality.

IT service provider Fujitsu, known for its projects in the public sector space and consumer laptops, has officially announced its new business brand that will lead its core products moving forward. Fujitsu Uvance, a name derived by combining “Universal” and “Advance”, will be focused on offering the company’s digital transformation and sustainability portfolio across all markets.

During the inaugural flagship event of the company called “Fujitsu ActivateNow”, Fujitsu CEO and chief digital transformation officer Takahito Tokita shared that Uvance is Fujitsu’s way of putting the spotlight on achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 which could eventually translate to new market opportunities worth $12 trillion annually by 2030.

“There are limits to what Fujitsu alone can do to solve social problems. Contributing to the achievement of the UN’s SDGs is now at the core of Fujitsu’s policy and management around the world. Through Uvance, we are committed to transforming the world into a place where people can live their lives, enjoying prosperity and peace of mind on a greener planet,” expressed Tokita.

Among the seven key focus areas of Fujitsu Uvance, four consist of cross industry vertical business areas while three horizontals are geared for data collection and applications. In the area of sustainable manufacturing, Uvance is dedicated for the acceleration of creating secure and resilient supply chains while guiding the circular economy to achieve carbon neutrality.

In a parallel sense, Fujitsu Uvance aims to enhance consumer experience with sustainable and socially responsible retail-as-a-service solutions, boost healthy living by linking consumers with medical institutions and governments through its infrastructure, and bolster efforts on urban development technologies designed to solve social problems.

These verticals are supported by three horizontals – helping businesses maximize on technology with real-time data and analysis, speed up the process change of business transformation with global end-to-end solution for migrating and deploying modern applications, and developing a digital infrastructure based on strong collaborative efforts from its partner ecosystem.

“Fujitsu believes there are many things that technology can accomplish. We are committed to making society more sustainable, and trust is essential for a sustainable society, as is the role of technology. We will continue to place value on communication with all stakeholders,” he added.

The two-day digital format confab builds on the bi-annual Fujitsu Forum events that took place in Tokyo, Japan, and Munich, Germany before the pandemic. This new program reflects the changing demographics and interests of Fujitsu’s global customer base.