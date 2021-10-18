First 10 days of MNP: 2 out of 3 requests want switch to Smart

PLDT-owned mobile services provider Smart Communications said on Monday, Oct. 18, that it has seen more users switching to its network during the first 10 days of the implementation of Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

Photo from Smart Communications

Launched last Sept. 30, MNP allows Filipino mobile users to switch to another mobile service provider without having to change their mobile number, a service meant to give customers greater freedom and flexibility.

Smart said that two out of three MNP requests it had processed during the period were for porting into its network, with mobile users citing a better network experience as their primary consideration.

One such customer is 39-year-old Jennifer Euperio, an aspiring vlogger from Tarlac who recently switched to Smart via MNP. “I specifically opted for Smart because of its network reliability in my area,” she said.

Yves Mantos, a 35-year-old entrepreneur from Quezon City, is also a switcher to Smart. “Sometime last year, I bought a Smart Prepaid SIM to test its coverage, and my positive experience influenced me to make my switch official,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paul Matthew Lacson upgraded his prepaid subscription from another mobile provider to a Smart Postpaid Plan and, in the process, switched his father as well.

“Smart’s promos and offers are truly one-of-a-kind, and its unique postpaid deals simply sealed the deal for me,” he said.

Smart said it is in the best position to support the MNP initiative and cater to the rising number of Filipino mobile data users. As of June 2021, Smart has 39.5 million mobile data users, which is said to be the highest in the country.

“As our times continue to hasten digital adoption, we’re seeing that many customers have become more discerning and are making the Smart move. Seeing that more subscribers prefer Smart inspires us to strive harder when it comes to providing Filipinos with the best mobile experience,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.