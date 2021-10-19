DOST exec says AI’s purpose is to help people, not replace them

The main intention of artificial intelligence (AI) is not to take away jobs and livelihood opportunities from Filipinos, but to help them become more efficient and productive in performing their tasks.

DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit

This is according to Dr. Enrico C. Paringit, executive director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), during the airing last October 15 of the Centrong AgTek episode, a program co-produced by the DOST’s Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) and Centro Escolar University (CEU).

“Ganyan din ang sinabi noong araw na ang computer ang papalit sa tao, hindi naman siya nangyari ‘di ba? Wala namang napalitan, napaganda lang kalidad ng produkto o serbisyong nagagawa natin,” said Paringit.

Paringit emphasized that AI is a tool or technology that can guide people to arrive at better decisions, with the system even taking emotion or cultural sensitivity into account.

“Ang importante ay mapasok natin kung ano gusto natin, higit sa lahat kung ano nasa isip natin. Kasi kung hindi natin ipapasok mga datos na ito sa AI, hindi natin malalaman ito at magkakaroon siya ng bias. Ito ang kailangan natin maiwasan,” Paringit explained.

Paringit said it is no longer a question if the country needs AI to improve the lives of Filipinos. “We are not be able to feel or notice it but the benefits of AI make our lives more efficient and convenient,” he said.

“Sa pagbili natin ng mga item sa online shopping sites, artificial intelligence nagpapaandar sa kanya. Bakit alam niya na ganyang uri ng makeup, shampoo, at gadgets ang gusto natin, gumagamit siya ng artificial intelligence sapagkat tayong mga tao ay nagpasok ng datos, nagsearch tayo, hinanap natin keyword, kaya pagbalik ng mga applications nito, alam na niya kung ano gusto natin,” Paringit said.

With AI, Paringit government offices can also deliver an effective and efficient way of providing services to the public. Additionally, industries could offer world-class quality products and be globally competitive because processes are more efficient, he said. He also said that the country’s education system could improve and help students adapt to the changes of the times through AI.

In his interview, Paringit shared the nine research projects related to artificial intelligence being developed by different universities supported by DOST-PCIEERD.

Some of these are: AI for autonomous vehicles, AI for efficient processing of available big data, tremor sensors to monitor the structural health of infrastructures, a chatbot that monitors the health of students, towed camera system for marine litter monitoring, automated software for faster spectroscopy analysis, and an intelligent system for traffic control and management.

“We are very optimistic with how our AI applications would make our lives much better through the focus of these nine research projects. It covers all sectors where many of us have been relying upon,” said Paringit.

He also shared that aside from supporting local researchers to develop game-changing AI products and applications, DOST-PCIEERD is also focusing on strengthening the capacity of the infrastructure of AI industry players, as well as the deployment of their developed products.

But above all, Paringit said that his agency is helping in crafting policies related to the use of AI. He explained there is a need to protect data privacy when it comes to their personal data or protect them from possible hazards brought by various AI applications.

He said the right policies will guide the industry who will be accountable once an AI-enabled system is involved in certain issues or problems like accidents involving automated vehicles.

“May mga complications dala ang teknolohiyang ito na dapat nating matutunan at dapat nating intidihin at dapat may karangpatang polisiya at batas na aalalay dito. Layunin ng polisiya na hindi masupil ito bagkus ay magamit ito sa tama at ligtas na paraan,” said Paringit.

“I would like everyone to get inspiration from AI. Do not only feel it but also learn to embrace it because when you embrace it, you would not only know how to use it as an application but also learn how to develop solutions and systems from it,” Paringit said. — Allan Mauro V. Marfal (DOST-STII)