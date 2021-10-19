SPEEDTEST RESULTS IN Q3 | Smart, Apple phones, Caloocan fastest in data speeds

Tech firm Ookla has released its Q3 Internet Performance Report on the state of mobile networks in the Philippines, which is based on data from Speedtest.

During Q3 2021, Smart had the highest Speed Score (59.71) among top mobile operators in the Philippines.

Smart also had the fastest median 5G download speed in the Philippines during Q3 2021 at 217.03 Mbps, nearly twice as fast as Globe’s 114.12 Mbps.

Competition for the fastest popular device was tight during Q3 2021, with all of the top five devices achieving median download speeds between 72.00 and 76.00 Mbps. However, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro 5G edged out the iPhone Pro Max 5G at 75.27 Mbps to 74.68 Mbps.

Caloocan had the fastest median download speed among the Philippines’ most populous cities at 22.05 Mbps.