Acer’s antimicrobial tech makes its way to laptops, displays, apparel

Electronics brand Acer is implementing its latest antimicrobial solution across several of its portfolios to ride on the momentum of global hygiene and health consciousness amid the pandemic.



The first products to receive the silver-ion antimicrobial agent coating includes the Acer Enduro Urban N3 and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops, the Enduro Urban T3 tablet, the 23.6-inch Acer VE246Q desktop monitor, and the Acer Bluetooth and Keyboard KM501.

Aside from the consumer gadgets, the company has also decided to bring this technology to its eco-shell jacket designed for travelers. In a prepared statement, Acer CEO Jason Chen shared the company’s journey in extending the antimicrobial technology across a range of products the brand has exposure on in the market.

“With humanity in mind, we extended our antimicrobial solutions across multiple product categories. We came up with the silver-ion antimicrobial agent which is embedded in or applied onto the surface of the chassis, hinge, keyboard, fingerprint readers, and more. Basically, silver ions are highly reactive particles that can drastically reduce the growth rate of microbes,” Chen said.

This new feature will appear in both of Acer’s consumer and commercial product lines. The antimicrobial treatment will be applied to business-oriented TravelMate computer notebooks, the durability-centric Enduro Urban devices which are a suitable fit for outdoor users, and accessories with “Works With Chromebook” certification.

The convertible TravelMate Spin P4 features enterprise-grade specs and now comes with the silver ion antimicrobial cover for its usual touch surfaces like the chassis, keyboard, and touchpad. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and a large 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

Another laptop entering the antimicrobial line is the Acer Enduro Urban N3 that has been certified with military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability and industrial-grade IP53 dust and water resistance. Sharing its spotlight in the durable family of Enduro Urban is the 10-inch T3 tablet with 4GB of memory and dual-band WiFi.

Currently, there is only one monitor from Acer that features the Antimicrobial 360 design – the Acer VE246Q monitor. It supports 178-degree viewing angles, has received several green certifications for its poer-saving LED backlight design, and features Acer BlueLightShield blue light emission reduction.

Finally, the compact keyboard that can last up to a full year on a single pair of batteries, as well as the 1,000 DPI mouse with ambidextrous design, will join the travel essential Acer eco-shell protective jacket in receiving the silver ion solution. Prices for each product mentioned varies per region.