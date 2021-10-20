Converge eyes enterprises for business cloud connectivity solutions

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions formally announced on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that it is now providing enterprise customers with access to cloud services.

The products and services provide businesses with different ways to transfer data to and from their public cloud resources.

Converge Business cloud connectivity solutions offer three products: Cloud Upload Booth, Cloud Direct Connect, and DIA Upload for enterprise customers.

Cloud Upload Booth

The Cloud Upload Booth is Converge’s on-premise service that offers access to premium LAN-based 10 Gbps Internet connectivity, allowing enterprise customers to upload large files to Cloud Service Provider (CSP) platforms.

The solution is ideal for loading the initial full data backup of a customer’s servers to their cloud storage through Converge’s network capacity. The working space is in an exclusive and secure upload booth located in Reliance IT Center in Pasig City.

In the past, the company said CSP customers and partners would have to physically fly hard disks and storage devices to cloud regions like Singapore to successfully upload large files.

“This problem is exacerbated by the quarantine restrictions on foreign travel brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. This pain point served as an inspiration for Converge to provide a facility to allow enterprise customers to be able to locally upload files quickly and at a reduced cost,” it said.

Customers can access the booth at a pay-per-use system and may schedule appointments for booth usage three working days prior to the target date. The booth is open from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday to Friday and gives access to a high-end Windows PC with a 10Gbps LAN-Based Internet connectivity for exceptional performance.

Cloud Direct Connect

Cloud Direct Connect is designed for customers who need to connect their local IT infrastructure to their public cloud resources but want lower latency and consistent, predictable performance.

Converge partnered with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, for the service. The Cloud Direct Connect service connects the enterprise customer using an international private line (IPL) going to the Equinix Fabric. The Equinix Fabric then allows the customer to connect to one or multiple cloud service providers (CSPs).

Cloud Direct Connect provides a private connection from the customer all the way to their cloud service provider. Since this private connection passes through the facilities of Converge and Equinix, never touching the Internet, the performance is predictable, and the connection is secured.

Further, the bandwidth is dedicated all the way to the CSP network, providing high throughput for the customer.

This service is suitable for enterprise customers whose applications are using both the local IT infrastructure and their public cloud resources to give them a competitive advantage.

Dedicated Internet Access – Upload (DIA Upload)

Finally, DIA Upload offers asymmetric upload and download, with the upload speed being two times higher than the download speed, unique in the industry. The higher upload speed makes DIA upload suitable for applications that are heavy on outbound traffic.

DIA Upload is targeted at companies that utilize cloud storage for data replication or backup. This service can also be used for businesses to operate and leverage upload resources such as content providers, and companies that host websites and content accessed by its customers.