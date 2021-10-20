Gov’t approves P26-M health tracking system software project

The Board of Investments (BOI) recently approved the application of Pivotal Peak Digital Health Solutions Inc (PPDHSI) as a new developer of software under the Innovation Drivers (Commercialization of New and Emerging Technologies) – Community Health Information Tracking System (CHITS) Platform of EO 226 otherwise known as the Omnibus Investments Code.

PPDHSI is a spin-off company of UP Manila for the Community Health Information Tracking System (CHITS) technology. The firm is applying for the commercialization of CHITS technology and will be investing P26 million in its facility in Barangay Moonwalk, Paranaque City.

Commercial operations have already started in April 2021 and will employ around 48 people in its full capacity.

CHITS is one of the tested and certified Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) system of PhilHealth, which is an important information system tool of health facilities and health practitioners.

The CHITS has already obtained copyright protection. The proponent is the sole licensee and exclusive distributor of the software “CHITS” as it will continue to develop, maintain, upgrade, and commercialized the software.

“The use of EMR would allow healthcare facilities, both private and public, to provide faster and quality health care services, especially now that every Filipino is entitled to them under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law. EMR systems are useful in identifying COVID-19 trends and potential cases, while aiming to limit the spread of the virus by measuring the number of beds being used,” said Department of Trade and Industry undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo.

Pivotal Peak envisions to build an integrated health platform that will connect patients, doctors, clinics, and hospitals. The company is currently working together with the DOH and PhilHealth that aims to achieve a universal healthcare system for Filipinos through their expanded platform.

Recently, Pivotal Peak Digital Health Solutions, Inc. and SeeYouDoc Corp. joined together in providing digital solutions for the healthcare industry. The partnership aims to create an integrated telemedicine system powered by electronic medical records to provide a safe, secure, and accessible healthcare service for all Filipinos.

CHITS, when bundled with SeeYouDoc, can provide doctors and medical facilities training complete with telemedicine certifications and CPD units. In time, more health professionals will be well-equipped to serve and provide the care their patients need no matter the distance, the BOI said.