Discover future of applications development and accelerate into it

If recent events have taught IT leaders and Applications Development professionals anything, it’s that the ability to adapt and innovate is not only critical to helping their organizations compete but elemental to business survival.
While the pandemic is slowly receding, the business imperative to remain adaptable won’t ever go away. While no one knows what the future holds, you can be sure that your ability to react quickly and develop new solutions will be crucial to success.
OutSystems Global Flagship events, NextStep 2021 & OSDC 2021, are uniquely designed to give IT leaders and professionals the information and inspiration they need to accelerate their digital transformation strategies with new software development approaches.
At NextStep 2021, a half-day event on 16 Nov 2021, we’ll take a deep dive into the issues that IT leaders need to learn about the technology trends and capabilities driving next-generation innovation, hear from industry experts on the future of software development, and discover how other IT leaders are leveraging the OutSystems modern app development platform to make a difference in their organizations.
OSDC 2021, a two-day free virtual conference on 17-18 Nov 2021, is designed to provide the technical details on kickstarting or levelling up your OutSystems knowledge, with technical sessions that focus on solving real-world problems — and always a bit of fun, on top.
Sneak Peek into NextStep 2021 (Register and get these insights in just half a day)
- Discover the Platform
Our CTO Patrick Jean and customers will be sharing how OutSystems is being used in the real world, applying a visual approach to building software and enabling their teams to deliver innovation, get out of Technical Debt and build cloud-first apps faster in the Cloud.
- Transform Your Customer Digital Experiences
We will show you how to enable an approach to delivering High-Quality Omnichannel CX development that massively simplifies the delivery of high quality, customer-facing applications while maintaining consistency in your customer journeys across every touchpoint. You will also learn about how a flexible approach to integration can help you differentiate yourself from the competition.
- Disrupt Your Workplace
Market-leading companies will share how OutSystems allows them to build a 21st Century Workplace, using Digital Experiences to attract and retain the best talent by creating modern workplaces with differentiated employee digital experiences.
- Introduce Automation to Your Processes
Inside Every Automation Project Is an Innovation Opportunity – we show you how to take advantage of AI, RPA and BPM technologies in an integrated fashion so you can optimize processes and workflows around your customers and employees instead of perpetuating departmental and technology siloes.
- Give Your Core Systems a New Life
Finally, we will demonstrate how to take a modern approach towards core system modernization, which enables you to rebuild your core systems in a phased manner so you can continue delivering new value without risk while retiring your worst sources of technical debt.
Surprisingly, all of these insights are available in just one day, but you’ll be able to leverage and apply these learnings for years to come.
Sneak Peek into OSDC 2021 (Register and upskill in these 2 eventful days)
Total of more than 150 sessions covering 12 different learning tracks, including:
Explore the OutSystems Platform: Designed for newcomers to OutSystems, our Developer Advocates will provide a broad overview into the most important aspects of developing in OutSystems so you can learn how to start building your own apps right away.
Adoption Best Practices: What’s the best way to onboard OutSystems in your organization? From the stages of the Adoption Journey to the tools that can help accelerate the adoption process, these sessions will explain how to get started fast and get started right so you can take full advantage of the platform.
Development: In this track we’ll cover next-level skills like mobile synchronization and comparing Frameworks to IoT magic.
UX/UI: OutSystems makes it easy to not only design apps that look great, but deliver great functionality too. In this track, we’ll cover the ins and outs of designing applications in OutSystems that deliver the best user experience.
Testing & Integrations: No app is an island. In this track, we’ll cover everything you need to know about connecting and testing in OutSystems so you can ensure your application plays well with others.
Front-End: In this track, we’ll discuss how to bring a design to life in OutSystems through themes, utilizing Forge components, customizing CSS, and more.
Data & Processes: We’ll show you how to dig into your data and processes to better understand how they can help you significantly improve the capabilities of your apps.
Careers: Did you know that there are multiple paths to take as an OutSystems Developer? Whether your path is DevOps, Tech Lead, or Front-end developer, we’ll discuss all the different ways being an OutSystems dev can impact your career.
New Generation of Developers: Our passion is making development available for all. In this track, we’ll be busting myths about who developers are and where they can be found so you can better understand how we can all build a more inclusive development community.
Community: This track is all about one of OutSystems’ most important features: our developer community. Find out where to get your questions answered, how to join user groups, how to stay up-to-date on the latest, and more.
Apps Making a Difference: We believe in the power of developers to change the world. In this track, developers across our community will share some of the incredible apps they’ve built using OutSystems to improve the lives of others.
Case Studies: Want to see what an OutSystems app looks like in the real world? In this track, developers will share the apps they’ve built, how they built them, and their lessons learned from the trenches.
OSDC 2021 will be our biggest OutSystems developer conference yet. Don’t miss your chance to get critical training and meet other developers within APAC and globally.
