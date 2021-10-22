Discover future of applications development and accelerate into it

If recent events have taught IT leaders and Applications Development professionals anything, it’s that the ability to adapt and innovate is not only critical to helping their organizations compete but elemental to business survival.

While the pandemic is slowly receding, the business imperative to remain adaptable won’t ever go away. While no one knows what the future holds, you can be sure that your ability to react quickly and develop new solutions will be crucial to success.



OutSystems Global Flagship events, NextStep 2021 & OSDC 2021, are uniquely designed to give IT leaders and professionals the information and inspiration they need to accelerate their digital transformation strategies with new software development approaches.



Exclusively in APAC, you also get to enjoy an online LIVE cooking session with MasterChef celebrity, Audra Morrice. Register for your complimentary ticket here.

At NextStep 2021, a half-day event on 16 Nov 2021, we’ll take a deep dive into the issues that IT leaders need to learn about the technology trends and capabilities driving next-generation innovation, hear from industry experts on the future of software development, and discover how other IT leaders are leveraging the OutSystems modern app development platform to make a difference in their organizations.



OSDC 2021, a two-day free virtual conference on 17-18 Nov 2021, is designed to provide the technical details on kickstarting or levelling up your OutSystems knowledge, with technical sessions that focus on solving real-world problems — and always a bit of fun, on top.

Sneak Peek into NextStep 2021 (Register and get these insights in just half a day)