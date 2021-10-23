APPTech intros ERP solutions for SMBs in post-pandemic era

APPTechnology Experts, Inc., a local business solutions provider and SAP value-added reseller, recently concluded its biggest virtual event entitled “Driving Digital Success: The Intelligent Enterprise Approach”. The two-hour webinar highlighted SAP’s BusinessOne and Business ByDesign offerings designed to help enterprises navigate the digital age spurred by the pandemic.

In his keynote speech, SAP Philippines business development manager Eddie Riviello expressed his excitement towards APPTech’s event that aims to help customers and business prospects take advantage of the key aspects that drive success in the digital world.

“Now, more than ever, this has been a time of change. A lot of companies have had to look at the way they’re running, and look at how they can adapt to change and use technology as a playing field leveler. I’ve talked to many companies in the Philippines who have looked to SAP BusinessOne and BusinessByDesign for the reason that they want to remain productive,” he explained.

During the event, APPTech also provided more extensive and personal discussions on the value of SAP products during the breakout sessions. The talks dived deeper on how SAP BusinessOne integrates all working business functions for small and medium-sized companies, and the benefits of using the cloud-based software-as-a-service BusinessByDesign to access large-scale business management applications without the need of procuring a larger IT infrastructure.

The webinar was attended by C-suite executives from a variety of industries, from manufacturing, retail, entertainment, construction, real estate, shipping, and even healthcare.