Local startup to unveil ‘super app’ for all rental needs

Forent, a homegrown mobile app that connects merchants to local renters, is set to make its official debut on Friday, Oct. 29.

Using the Forent “super app”, merchants in different rental categories such as vehicles, staycations, residentials, commercials, equipment, parties, and events can now post their products or services in the app at zero listing fee to reach more customers.

Merchants can also can perform in-app conversations while renters can pay within the app using credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets.

“Our mission is to provide a safer environment for the rental industry,” said Jayvee G. de Leon, president and CEO of Forent Group Inc.

De Leon noted that transactions is the local rental industry have a lot of pain points and are happening mostly in Facebook groups and communities. As a result, he said Filipinos are continuously getting scammed.

He said scammers conduct their business through dummy accounts because Facebook does not provide identity verification. “At Forent, we made the renting experience safer, easier, and more convenient for everyone” De Leon said.

Because Forent provides identity verification, De Leon said merchants can screen renters. Also, a rating system allows everyone to look out for each other by giving reviews to eliminate scammers.

The company has adopted a campaign dubbed “Everything Renting” to encourage Filipinos to rent out things they no longer or seldom use as a way to earn extra income especially during the pandemic.

At the same time, it also encourages Filipinos to rent things they only need temporarily rather than buying to save money.