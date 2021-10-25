Registration for MSI’s university level Valorant tourney nearing deadline

Taiwanese gaming brand MSI will be closing the registration phase for its first-ever University Championship tournament in the Philippines this Wednesday, October 27. Fans of the free-to-play first-person hero shooter title Valorant will be able to witness collegiate teams clash against each other for the MSI Gaming Arena (MGA) University Championship title, cash prizes, and PC peripherals.

This campaign spans across Southeast Asian countries, primarily in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. As of now, there will be no competition among country representatives. Each team has the potential to bag up to P6,000 in cash plus MSI merch during the qualifiers, and up to P50,000 in cash plus an MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse and an MSI GK50 Low Profile Gaming Keyboard for each member in the five-man teams.

“MSI together with AcadArena, ESL Gaming, The Gaming Company, One Up esports, Riot Games, and VNG are proud to bring the heat and thrill of gaming experience among universities in the Philippines. We highly encourage the students to join the fun and the spirit of competition, hoping this could relieve a bit of their stress from the ongoing pandemic and online classes,” said Jessica Chen, MSI Philippines general manager.

After the registration concludes this Wednesday, the first qualifier will be held on October 30, followed by a second one on November 6, then November 13, and finally November 20. Each winning team will then proceed to the quarter finals, succeeded by the semis stage on December 3, and culminating on the grand finals the following day, December 4.

The event is powered by Globe Telecom, and is in partnership with the country’s campus esports program AcadArena.