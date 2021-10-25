REVIEW | Fitbit Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids

The Fitbit Ace 3 is an intelligently designed activity tracker for kids. It ticks all the right boxes for its intended audience – a swim-proof silicone band with a beefy battery life and parental controls where they should be. This tracker is durable and can withstand the abuse of kids’ activities, and comes with straightforward UI that is intuitive and engaging at the same time.

Unlike other Fitbit trackers and smartwatches currently in the market, the Ace 3 is not heavily reliant on a Fitbit premium subscription. This product does not track stats on workouts, or analyze health metrics. Instead, it focuses on activity and sleep, two aspects of a kid’s daily life that parents cannot supervise 24/7.

Although it primarily functions as an activity tracker, and not a fitness tracker which is an important distinction, the device is able to reveal important sleep data to parents through sleep tracking. The bedtime reminders are sufficiently resounding while the silent alarm vibrations are unobtrusive yet effective. These features are complemented by the robust battery life on the Ace 3 that can last for a week.

Parents can set up a family account for approving their kids’ connections and checking in on activity goals. On the other side of this function, young users will be able to monitor and keep track of stats and achievement badges. A majority of the in-device applications, however, are parent-controlled which is an added bonus.

Besides the clunky chassis and the difficulty of finding a replacement charger, which in this matter we believe that it is better for wearable brands to just use universal micro-USB or USB Type-C ports, there aren’t many shortcomings worth discussing for the Ace 3. It gets the job done, nothing flashy or too complicated to understand.

Conclusion

The Fibit Ace 3 activity tracker is the new best friend of modern parents in this day and age. This device keeps track of the essentials, notifies parents on their children’s activity and sleep, and is a treat to wear – especially with the Minions-themed edition. The durability can definitely keep up with the abuse, and the simplicity of its interface means it can be used from the get-go with ease.