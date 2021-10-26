Firm bullish on PH live selling industry, unveils 7 new studios

Tech-enabled livestream shopping network Shoppertainment Live launched on Wednesday, October 20, seven “Livestyle” studio sets aimed at boosting the local live selling industry.

Officials of Shoppertainment Live cut the ceremonial to open the company’s new studios

“The future is where you can get real results in real time.” Shoppertainment Live’s chief strategic officer Pat Soyao declared confidently. “The future is actually live.”

The newly launched studios are: Style studios for fashion and beauty, Kitchen studios for cooking and home appliances, Lifestyle studios for talkshows and homecare, Technology studios for mobile and gadgets, and Music studios and Recreation studios for entertainment.

“Different people have their own different lifestyles… That’s why we created multiple buckets, multiple studios, multiple Livestyles for all walks of lives,” Soyao said.

Like most business decisions today, the choice for each studio’s product category was data-driven, the company said.

“While we’ve been seeing different types of demands, we’re also seeing the behavior of what’s hot in terms of e-commerce purchases. This is where we base our categories when it comes to the Livestyle studios,” explained Shoppertainment Lives CEO Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao.

When taken together with its three original studios, Shoppertainment Live now has a total of ten studios that cover 1,000 square meters.

The company’s expanded studio sets will enable it to record almost 50 videos a day, while the 200 Mbps Internet speed throughout the space ensures smooth streaming.

Additionally, the company launched its Shoppertainment Academy incubation program. Here, the company’s influencer sellers are taught Shoppertainment’s brand of sale-centric, entertaining, and engaging live selling to further enhance its livestreams.

Shoppertainment Live’s studio launch comes in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating during the pandemic undeniably required rapid adjustment. At the same time, though, it was an opportunity for Shoppertainment, the company said.

Live shopping was the ideal medium for brands both large and small to launch products, hold demonstrations, and interact with customers while staying safely online, it added.

One of the new “Livestyle” studios

Neri-Soyao recounted: “Definitely, it was difficult because there were a lot of restraints and a lot of delays. We were just really driven to supply the growing demand that was happening during that time. We really wanted to help a lot of brands showcase their products through live selling.”

Shoppertainment Live saw 200% growth in terms of livestreaming demand from brands compared to their numbers last year. It even expanded their clients’ digital e-commerce reach by growing digital engagement by 70 percent on average.

The company said they helped their clients secure an average of 10,000 average organic views per hour and a 2-10% viewership to sales conversion on their livestreams.

Due to the emergent nature of the local live shopping industry, the company said it cannot benchmark yet its performance against industry standards.

The increasing demand from clients and the growing base of online shoppers, however, has made Shoppertainment optimistic about the the country’s potential for live shopping.

“In terms of our trackrecord, we don’t see any slowdown in terms of the growth of this particularly industry,” Soyao said. “Our fearless forecast is that the trajectory will be upwards and it’s not going to slow down anytime soon.”

When asked about the company’s future plans, Soyao maintained that the Philippines live shopping market remains the company’s focus.

Soyao, however, hinted that regional clients from outside the country have already made inquiries. “With more studios, we expect more action for the market. The team’s confidence stems from handling the smallest local businesses to the biggest global brands as part of our roster of clients,” she said.