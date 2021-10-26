Five cool reasons why you should try online bank account opening

We have gotten used to living our lives in smaller circles. More than a year into the pandemic, we have come to know a new friend — Mr. “New Normal.”

To help us welcome this new friend, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has introduced another innovation in banking — fully digital account opening.

As one of the leaders in online and mobile banking, BPI has helped millions of Filipinos conduct financial transactions in the safety of their homes. Through its modern and convenient digital banking platforms, BPI customers are able to send payments, pay bills, and settle loans just by tapping on a screen.

Since online transactions between BPI and its clients are swift and seamless, any need for physical contact is dispensed with.

However, not all Filipinos are able to enjoy this seamless experience. Only 30% of Filipinos own bank accounts based on the 2019 Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas financial inclusion survey.

If you are still wondering why you should open a bank account online, here are five cool reasons to do so.

It’s convenient. New BPI customers can now open a savings account online without going to a BPI branch. All you have to do is download the BPI Mobile App from the PlayStore or AppStore, fill out your personal and contact details, and upload your valid IDs. Even kids as young as 13-years-old can open an account. It’s safe and secure. Newly-minted BPI account holders have the option of setting up a virtual prepaid card for e-commerce purchases. This loadable prepaid card is EMV-enabled, allowing for safe and secure transactions. It also keeps customers from overspending since transactions cannot exceed amounts they load up. It saves you time. In the BPI Mobile app, all you have to do is tap “Open a new account,” “Create a bank account,” and within a few more clicks and inputting of details, you are already done with your account set-up. It saves you gas. You no longer need to go to the bank and deposit cash for your initial deposit and maintaining balance! After opening an account online, new BPI customers are given seven days to fund their account. This can be done through a cardless deposit on a BPI Cash Accept Machine located in several branches across the country, or through online funds transfer from another bank using InstaPay. It saves paper. No more long forms needed to open an account—less paper, more trees saved!

See, it’s hassle-free and simple, right?

And mind you, that’s just the first step. Once you have a bank account, you will also experience the wonders of going digital with BPI — hassle-free fund transfers, bills payments, online shopping, investment subscriptions, and more.

Sponsored Post