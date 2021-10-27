DOST names patent expert as new director for TAPI

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has appointed lawyer Marion Ivy D. Decena as the new director of its Technology Application and Promotion Institute of the (TAPI).

Decena is one of the first certified patent valuation analysts (CPVA) in the Philippines and is one of the few recognized CPVAs in Southeast Asia.

She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Catanduanes State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She also holds a Master of Management degree from Leyte Normal University and a Certificate in Science and Technology Program from the Asian Institute of Management.

In 2007, she was admitted to the Philippine Bar after passing the 2006 Bar examination and obtaining her law degree from Leyte Colleges.

Decena is a member of the Leaders in Innovation Fellowship Programme in the United Kingdom, the Certified Patent Valuation Analyst in the Business Development Academy, the Intellectual Property (IP) Association of the Philippines, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Tacloban Chapter, and the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Tacloban Chapter.

She started as an Attorney III of DOST-TAPI before becoming the chief science research specialist of the Invention Development Division when it was awarded as the Best Delivery Unit from 2016 to 2019.

Decena oversees numerous programs that mainly focus on providing assistance to Filipino inventors, researchers, and different institutions. She has been actively sharing her expertise as resource speaker to local IP and valuation trainings including international engagements. — Jund Rian A. Doringo, DOST-TAPI