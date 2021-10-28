‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ intros Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark

The Pokémon Company recently unveiled the newly discovered Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark in the Nintendo Switch software, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

These Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven from other lands by humans, who shunned the Pokémon for manifesting uncanny illusions. Unable to survive the harsh Hisuian environment and strife with other Pokémon, the Zorua perished. However, their lingering souls were reborn in this Ghost-type form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokémon.

Whenever Hisuian Zorua spots a lone person or Pokémon, the Zorua may appear before them in a guise mimicking the target’s appearance. Unlike the illusions of the previously discovered form of Zorua, these ghostly mimicries are created using spiteful power emitted from the long fur on Hisuian Zorua’s head, around its neck, and on its tail. It appears that Hisuian Zorua absorbs and draws strength from the terror of those who witness their illusions.

Hisuian Zoroark is known to be ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokémon. The spiteful power, emitted from Hisuian Zoroark’s long, writhing fur, projects terrifying illusions— expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world— that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror. These cursed illusions can also inflict physical harm upon foes and damage their bodies from both inside and out.

Unexpectedly, the Hisuian Zoroark appears to have a compassionate streak for those it considers close or part of his family. It has been seen to protect Hisuian Zorua, for example. A Hisuian Zoroark can be an invaluable ally to anyone who had earned its trust.

There’s an added bonus, too. In addition to the early-purchase bonuses already announced, the Baneful Fox Mask will be gifted to early purchasers of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They can receive this gift by choosing “Get via Internet” from the Mystery Gifts function in the game. And it’s available up until Monday, May 9, 2022.