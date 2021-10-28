SSS mobile app transactions reach 35.27 million in Jan. to Aug.

The Social Security System (SSS) said it recorded 35.27 million transactions and queries in SSS Mobile App from January to August 2021.

SSS president and chief executive officer Aurora Ignacio said the volume of transactions and queries is a clear indicator that more members and employers use the SSS Mobile App for their SSS transactions, especially during this pandemic.

“We recognize that mobile technology is one of the new norms to provide easier and safer access to services and transactions. We are continuously upgrading the SSS Mobile App to include additional services and to make sure that its functionalities are user-friendly to better serve our members and employers, anytime and anywhere,” Ignacio said.

As of August 2021, SSS recorded 9.37 million downloads of SSS Mobile App on Google Play Store, 8.85 million downloads on Huawei AppGallery, and 1.25 million downloads on the Apple App Store. It is the third most downloaded free mobile application in the productivity category on Google Play Store, ranks second in the finance category on the Huawei AppGallery, and ranks fifth in the utilities category on Apple App Store.

Moreover, since its launch in 2018, the SSS Mobile App has facilitated a total of 109.73 million transactions and queries. Among the top three recorded member queries in the SSS Mobile App were salary loan balance, salary loan status, and maternity claim info. Moreover, the top transaction recorded under the member portal was PRN generation.

Member services available in the SSS Mobile App include:

Access to membership information, that includes basic personal information, updating of contact information (Landline Number, Mobile Number, Email Address, Local/Foreign Mailing Address), and view of enrolled bank information;

Inquiry on contributions, including total number of contributions posted, and total amount of contributions;

Inquiry on loans, salary loan status and balance, and application for salary loan;

Inquiry on status of benefit claims (sickness, maternity, retirement, disability claim info and EC medical status);

Submission of Maternity Notification for self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse, and Overseas Filipino Worker members;

Generation of Payment Reference Numbers (PRNs) for contributions and payment for online payment channels (PayMaya, BPI,and G-Cash); and

SSS Branch Locator.

Meanwhile, employers may also avail of the following services using the SSS Mobile App: