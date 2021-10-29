Lenovo’s new batch of remote work gadget companions arrive in PH

Consumer PC brand Lenovo is officially introducing the Lenovo Go accessories lineup, its sub-brand consisting of purpose-built PC accessories, and the OLED version of the AMD-powered Yoga Slim 7 Pro ultra-slim laptop to Filipino customers. Aside from Lenovo Exclusive stores and authorized resellers, the new products will also make an online debut on the brand’s Lazada flagship store.

The new portable laptop is designed for both multi-taskers looking for a productivity companion, and content creators requiring a capable workhorse for designing and related tasks. In a nutshell, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro addresses these needs with its OLED display, wide connectivity options, and long battery life.

Starting with the 14-inch screen, the laptop is powered by the latest Samsung E4 OLED technology built for high-level image reproduction. The display also features a 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, lower blue light emission, 91% active area ratio, and Dolby Vision HDR.

The display works in tandem with two Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers. Meanwhile, under the hood the Yoga Slim 7 Pro is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile processor that provides the same level of performance as gaming laptops, with discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics and 50W thermal design power. It comes in Slate Grey, starting at P64,995.

For users who switch between devices most of the time, the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse presents a basic point and click function with the bonus of up to three months of battery life with its rechargeable battery, portability with its lightweight form factor. For a more comfortable angle, the Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse has better curvature that reduces wrist pressure and forearm strain, plus six programmable buttons for personal configuration.

In the keyboard department, Lenovo offers the tactile Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard with negative tilt, and the Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad. Lenovo is also bringing the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit for 13-inch and 14-inch wireless charging capable laptops, and the Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank that powers up devices at 30W capacity.

Lenovo’s Go Wired Speakerphone is marketed as a good companion for Microsoft Teams users since it captures audio with its dual omni-directional microphones and improves voice clarity via far-field pick-up.