Tech veteran Jack Madrid takes helm at IBPAP

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) announced on Friday, Oct. 29, the appointment of Jack Madrid as its new president and CEO.

As the head of the organization, he will be at the helm of ensuring that the Philippines remains competitive and relevant as a prime investment destination for IT-BPM services.

“With over 20 years of experience leading strategy, digital innovation, and transformation initiatives, we can all look forward to Jack lending his expertise to partners and stakeholders of the industry and leading the charge amid the evolving business landscape,” said Benedict Hernandez, IBPAP chairman.

“Moreover, his achievements in developing meaningful customer experience strategies will be an asset as we reimagine and fortify the Philippine IT-BPM sector for the future.”

Before joining IBPAP, Madrid held leadership roles across various organizations and industries, including managing the US Consumer Tech Support and Customer Care businesses of Dell International Services from 2006 until 2009.

He also served Internet firm Yahoo’s country manager for the Philippines. During this time, he was also a board of director of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP).

His professional history includes the Ayala Corporation as managing director, Citibank Hong Kong/Manila as vice president, and as country manager for both MTV Philippines and Multiply.com, as well as being a co-founder and president of the Digital Commerce Association of the Philippines.

With an extensive and varied work experience, Madrid is expected to provide a fresh perspective on IBPAP’s work towards creating positive change for the industry, attracting more investors to the Philippines, generating more jobs for Filipinos, and contributing to nation-building.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on the outstanding work IBPAP has accomplished since its inception — elevating our country’s diverse and high-skilled IT-BPM workforce, and advocating for them on the global stage,” shared Madrid.

“The potential to create more jobs, increase market share, and generate revenue while moving up the value chain across the Philippines’ next wave of digital cities in the coming decades is immense.”