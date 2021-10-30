AMD set to debut new set of server chips this Nov.

Semiconductor maker AMD will be showcasing its new developments on the AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators on November 8, during a livestreamed event entitled “Accelerated Data Center Premiere.” This event will also be available for replay after its conclusion.

The launch will be led by feature presentations of AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager of Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group Forrest Norrod, and senior vice president and general manager for the Server Business Unit Dan McNamara.

AMD fans are expecting the launch of the company’s Milan-X processor series during the virtual event. This new SKU series are rumored to replace AMD’s current generation of server platforms, are based on EPYC 7003 product line, and will integrate the new 3D V-Cache chip stacking technology that achieve up to an additional 512MB of L3 cache on top of the current peak 256MB.