Stratpoint sees potential in automated mobile app test versions

Local IT services provider Stratpoint Technologies recently presented a solution for the software development industry that addresses the mobility restrictions during the pandemic. Stratpoint engineers Zonily Jame Pesquera and Antonio Umali each discussed the company’s new developments in separate sessions.

Organized by the Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA), the digital transformation company also co-hosted a virtual booth together with AWS for online attendees. During his session, Pesquera explained how stakeholders, testers, and developers can receive automated test versions of mobile applications with continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery/deployment pipelines like Gitlab and Flutter.

Meanwhile, Umali tackled the complex process of converting an image processing AI pipeline to handle videos. In his topic entitled “Deploying Video-based AI/ML Application: Challenges and Insights,” he also shared Stratpoint AI Team’s journey in developing video processing pipelines, as well as the challenges they faced from developing novel and more complex computer vision applications in the cloud.

Stratpoint CEO Mary Rose dela Cruz shared her excitement over two members of her team being able to join the roster of speakers composed of executives from the likes of Netflix, Facebook, Globe, and Unionbank, noting that this crowd are made up of industry leaders and movers handpicked by a discerning committee.

“I’m glad Softcon 2021 has found a way to push through with a virtual gathering, sharing best practices and knowledge among members of the industry is important to inspire everyone to rise again amid an ongoing crisis,” she added.