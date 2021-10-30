Young virtual racers dominate 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup

For this year’s edition of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup in the Philippines in 2020, over 600 participants from around the Philippines signed up to test their skills and prove their worth on the digital podium.

The roster included a wide variety of players including those aged 17 below, and young-at-hearts, coming from the professional and novice levels of experience in e-sports.

In the end, Russel Cabrera from Junior Class, Jether Miole from Promotional Class, and Luis Moreno from the Sporting Class emerged as victors.

They all get to go home as the champions of the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup, plus they will take home a cash prize of P100,000 and brand-new Sony PlayStation 5 each.

When asked about the best experiences in the race, Cabrera shared, “It was an awesome experience being able to race despite the pandemic. I practiced hard and pushed myself to outdo my best time. Practicing with some of my online racer friends also helped me a lot.”

Miole said when asked about his preparations for the game: “The races were tough even for my class. I always expect that someone is going to be faster than me, so I have to practice my racecraft and put more hours on the track days prior each race heats.”

Sporting Class champion Luis Moreno said the tournament was a good alternative, if not the best substitute, for actual races given the situation of the pandemic in the country.

“With real life racing drivers joining, it ups the ante for those who focus on e-motorsports,” he said. “As long as people know the fundamentals of racing such as cornering, braking, and acceleration management, anyone can get into e-motorsports.”

The Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup moves forward into Toyota dealerships and is now giving chance to fans and enthusiasts, essentially everyone who want to take on the thrill and excitement of the virtual race.

The GT Cup experience in GR dealerships started with Toyota Quezon Avenue (October 18 – 24) and will be followed by Toyota Otis (November 8 – 14), Toyota Makati (November 22 – 28), and Toyota Alabang (December 6 – 12). Interested participants can simply approach the on-ground Race Steward to join.