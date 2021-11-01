Lazada touts ‘11.11’ biggest one-day shopping festival

Online shopping site Lazada is celebrating its 11.11 Biggest One-Day Shopping Festival with “low, low, lowest prices” across the platform, Lazada Bonus vouchers offering P50 off for every P500 minimum spend, and other exclusive deals beginning midnight of November 11.

The shopping festival is set to kick off with Lazada’s biggest signature Super Show, headlined by regional Lazada Happiness Ambassadors, K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN together with local brand ambassadors Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Mimiyuuuh, and SB19, as well as newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez, and more.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to Lazada’s 11.11 shopping festival. This is the country’s biggest sale of the year. We are excited to offer our lowest prices, exclusive deals, free shipping nationwide, Lazada Bonus discount vouchers, and many more. We are also looking forward to delighting our shoppers with the 11.11 Super Show,” said Lazada Philippines chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad.

He added, “With our new features and Shoppertainment events, we continue to up the ante on making shopping a more interactive and engaging experience. The Lazada team has pulled out all the stops in curating this year’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale to make it an unforgettable online celebration for all shoppers.”

Kicking off this year’s ultimate 11.11 celebration, the Lazada 11.11 Digital Super Party airs on LazLive at 7PM with Lazada Swerte Mo hosted by Barbie Forteza and Migs Gomez. Customers can get a chance to win up to P100,000 by playing “Cart o Cash” and other exciting games as surprises and voucher giveaways await.

For the highly anticipated Lazada 11.11 Super Show, Lazada is set to deliver some of the most celebrated K-Pop talent straight to online shoppers with SEVENTEEN headlining the main event, together with Lazada brand ambassadors Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, Maine Mendoza, Mimiyuuuh, and SB19.

And that’s not all, more performances from Kapuso stars, games, and prizes are in store this 11.11. Shoppers can tune into Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show through the app on LazLive, on GMA 7, or on Lazada’s social media accounts at 9:30PM.

Aside from all the exciting performances, shoppers can get a chance to win over P11 million worth of prizes and vouchers to be given away during the 11.11 celebration, plus three lucky Ka-Lazada’s can be the next Lazada Millionaire.

The party continues with Lazada’s 11.11 Countdown Show on LazLive at 11:30PM as we countdown to our Biggest One-Day Sale.

“Save the date for midnight of November 11, mga Ka-Lazada! I can definitely say, with all the exciting performances plus deals and promotions we have planned for you, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the 11.11 Super Show and the Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale,” said LazMall ambassador Bea Alonzo.

Going even bigger for its 11.11 shopping festival, Lazada is offering lowest prices and access to exclusive deals and offers even for branded luxury items on LazMall Prestige, the online destination for premium brands.

Shoppers can avail of 100% legit products while enjoying 30-day return on brands such as luxury fragrance and British lifestyle brand Jo Malone; La Mer, considered the most coveted skincare brand in the world; designer Calvin Klein; and even premium home and house appliance manufacturers Nespresso and Dyson.

Shoppers who use a credit or debit card during Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale can avail themselves of even further discounts up to P1,111 off.

To prepare for 11.11, shoppers can get a chance to win P1,000 off vouchers and other exclusive prizes daily from Lazada with “Balloon Pop”, an interactive mini-game on LazLive, the platform’s official livestream for product demos, in-app games, live performances, and more.

To play, pop balloons when they appear onscreen as you watch along. Tune into LazLive, airing daily on the Lazada app at 4:30PM, 5PM, and 7PM from November 3 to 10 and all-day on November 11. Get a chance to win vouchers up to P1,111 off and be one of 100+ winners every hour on 11.11.

Win a brand-new SUV worth P2 million with the Lazada Motors raffle starting this 11.11. One GAC GS8 2.0T 6AT 4×2 Sports SUV is up for grabs in 2021, Lazada’s 3rd straight year working with leading automobile manufacturers.

Every purchase from the GAC Flagship Store between November 11 and December 12 is equivalent to one raffle entry . The winner will be drawn on December 16, so add to cart this 11.11 to take advantage of GAC’s lowest prices.

To bid Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez bon voyage for the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel this December, Lazada is hosting a special send-off for the beauty queen.

Ahead of her appearance at the 11.11 Super Show, fans and shoppers can start showing their support for Gomez in the main competition through three special send-off activities. Help her pack for Israel by voting what Self-care Package she should bring along, send her your most inspiring artwork, or share a personal goodbye message, all through Lazada’s social media pages from November 3-20. For more details on Lazada’s Phenomenal Send-off available, visit https://lzd.co/PhenomenalSendOff.

Don’t miss out on low, low, lowest prices, award-winning performances, exciting interactive games and exclusive deals, and much more only on Lazada during the 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale. Visit https://lzd.co/1111BiggestOneDaySale for more details.