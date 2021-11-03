New sub-P14,000 Nokia midranger is powered by 5G

HMD Global is updating its midrange G-series from the Nokia portfolio with the new 5G handset run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and powered by a large capacity 5000mAh battery.

The smartphone will exclusively be available on the online shopping platform Shopee from November 8 to November 14.

The move behind launching an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone is HMD Global’s strategy to address growing customer demand. HMD Global general manager for Philippines, Hong Kong, and Thailand Sancho Chak cited the quick pace of 5G deployment across the Philippines as an opening to bring reliable technology to Filipino fans.

“The Nokia G50 has a superior build quality, modern features and stunning design that’s accessible at a friendly price point. It comes with software security updates so fans can use them for much longer. Through this new 5G phone, we strengthen our ‘Love It, Trust It and Keep It’ philosophy, encouraging people to buy devices less frequently in line with our goal of reducing carbon footprint and countering the upgrade culture across regions,” said Chak.

The Snapdragon 480 mobile platform inside the Nokia 5G is the first SoC from the 4 series to receive 5G connectivity. This lower mainstream chip is built through 8nm manufacturing process, has improved AI performance from its predecessor by up to 70%, and is also the first 4-series Qualcomm chip to receive triple ISP functionality for multi-camera support.

Since longevity is also what HMD Global is aiming for when introducing a new Nokia smartphone, the Nokia G50 arrives ready for the Android 12 upgrade and the subsequent major OS as well, aside from the guaranteed three years’ worth of monthly security updates that Nokia fans have grown accustomed to. According to HMD Global, these updates are handled by a Finland-based data center protected by European regulations.

Although the brand stands behind its products on durability and longevity, it still reassures customers with free one-year warranty for parts and services. Other features of the device include 18W fast charging, near-field communication (NFC), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, face unlock, and a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN.

The Nokia G50 comes in a single 6GB+128GB memory configuration and two colorways – Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue. The first 100 customers on Nokia’s flagship store on the Shopee platform will also receive a complimentary pair of Nokia Comfort earbuds. It retails for P13,990.