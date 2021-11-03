Sennheiser and Demant group intros joint venture audio brand

Enterprise and gaming audio solutions provider Demant Group, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, has finally brought its premium audio product portfolio Epos in the Philippines. The Epos brand is built with the company’s collaboration between audio specialist Sennheiser and is marketed for new-age professionals.

During the official launch, Epos revealed that 95% of the modern workforce who answered in its commissioned study attribute difficulty and inefficiency in the workplace with audio setbacks, eventually resulting to client dissatisfaction and negative financial impact due to bad audio experience.

Epos views this data as a long-term problem for the recently growing hybrid working model. To help enterprises mitigate risks related to audio issues, the company is debuting its three major enterprise product lines: Adapt, Expand, and Impact.

Epos Enterprise Solutions Asia Pacific vice president shares Seah Hong Kiat expressed his excitement over the launch of Epos in the Philippines and shared how he looks forward to supporting the country’s hybrid work professionals with audio and video solutions.

“Equipped with a deeply rooted passion for auditory experiences, EPOS strongly believe in providing the perfect balance between excellent audio and maximum comfort so that we can deliver state-of-art audio experiences to enable users to reach their goals and perform with greater agility.”

The Adapt series is comprised of premium wireless headsets with active noise cancellation (ANC), developed for on-the-go professionals who need to make business calls from anywhere without compromising on audio quality no matter the environment. Leading the Adapt family is the Adapt 100 lineup that utilizes noise-cancelling microphones and acoustic shock protection.

The Expand premium speaker phones are designed for collaborative tasks and come equipped with enhanced voice pickup and sound quality, especially with the Expand 80 series’ scalable Bluetooth speakerphone that can accommodate up to 16 in-room participants.

Finally, the Impact range is suited for extended usage usually required by customer services, featuring comfortable ergonomics and a wide range of compatibility for different devices and systems. With the Impact MB Pro series, users will be able to make clearer and longer calls with the ultra-noise cancelling microphone and optimized speech voice recognition.