Shopee launches ‘11.11’ Christmas sale, says sellers grew 60% in 2021

Online shopping site Shopee has kicked off its annual 11.11 Big Christmas Sale as it reported that the number of sellers and brands on the platform surged by 60% in 2021.

In 2021, more than 8 million new local shops opened on Shopee. One in three shoppers at its recent 9.9 event was new to the platform.

The 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, which ushers in the year’s busiest shopping season, presents Shopee’s greatest selection of deals, fun, and entertainment.

To add to the festive mood, users can look forward to the widest variety of discounted products from over 25 categories and unbeatable promos such as ₱1 Deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, and 10% off daily.

The number of new buyers on Shopee is expected to peak further during 11.11. Brands and local MSMEs stand to benefit from the increased traffic, supercharging business growth and scaling their online presence.

International superstar Jackie Chan also returns with a fun commercial for the 11.11 Big Christmas Sale. After his 9.9 commercial met with viral success by garnering 435 million views online, the action-packed sequel sparked excitement for all users as well.

“Christmas holds a special place in Filipinos’ hearts. During this season of giving, Shopee Philippines hopes to make this year’s festivities even more memorable for both our users and sellers,” said Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

“As the holidays approach, we aim to bring more joy to shoppers and help them save more on things they love by curating the best deals. We’ve also pioneered efforts to expand our digital ecosystem to help more consumers, businesses, and communities access and benefit from e-commerce. We invite everyone to join us in making this the biggest and most impactful 11.11.”