PH data center offers in-country AWS Outposts cloud solution for enterprises

Local data center operator Beeinfotech PH has announced it is now offering the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Outposts solution catering to large enterprises.

The solution enables local businesses to run AWS cloud services locally within Beeinfotech PH’s “The HIVE” data center while also benefiting from its hosting and telco-neutral services.

The rollout follows Amazon’s recent cloud infrastructure investments in Asia-Pacific, specifically in Japan and New Zealand, and increasing the cloud footprint in the region.

AWS Outposts consists of racks that allow access to the entire AWS Cloud infrastructure. Enterprises processing real-time data, such as healthcare providers, telecommunications networks, and financial institutions, can locally run them to address latency and data sovereignty issues.

Its usage is expected to boost the enterprise cloud capabilities of the Philippines, which has already been recognized as an Asia Pacific cloud spending leader, according to Cisco and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Globally, IDC forecasts that cloud infrastructure spending will grow 12% this year, amounting to $74.3 billion.

“As an enabler of digital transformation in the Philippines, our goal is to deliver world-class solutions that bolster the technological capabilities of enterprises,” said Beeinfotech PH President and CEO Reynaldo Huergas.

“The AWS Outposts offering is one such solution as it provides instant access to the AWS Cloud infrastructure, one of the most comprehensive services used by enterprises around the world, to achieve digital transformation goals faster. We believe it’s the ideal time to implement the technology because of the availability of our telco-neutral facility and tailored data management solutions that can be configured to meet every requirement.”

To fully meet their specific cloud workload requirements and other concerns, enterprises can subscribe to Beeinfotech PH’s AWS Outposts offering under either a Managed Service setup or private cloud setup.

Under Managed Services, enterprises don’t have to worry about costly upkeep tasks such as setup, administration, migration, and maintenance, leaving clients to only run their preferred AWS solution.

Meanwhile, the private cloud setup provides enterprises more control in managing resources while only benefitting from select utilities within The HIVE.

The HIVE has telco-neutral capabilities allowing it to connect the AWS racks to all telecommunication networks and switch between them for minimized downtime and uninterrupted connectivity when one goes down.

The facility can also integrate the AWS Outposts racks to its Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center offerings that constantly monitor equipment performance and cyber threats to further ensure security and availability.

With its upcoming Tier-III certification from the Uptime Institute and PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification, clients can be assured that the facility remains operational even during maintenance and that it meets stringent data security standards, the data center firm said.

Moreover, The HIVE is also in the process of attaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification that recognizes its ability to reduce carbon emissions and power consumption, which supports the company’s sustainability goals.

“By removing the massive overhead that comes with managing racks, our colocation offerings improve IT efficiency and reduce operational risks. At the same time, we further bolster the scalable, flexible, and robust cloud infrastructure provided by AWS Outposts and needed by modern enterprises to drive digital transformation and deliver better performance,” said Maricar Nepomuceno, Beeinfotech PH senior vice president for strategic planning and business development.