Oppo adds cheap midranger to A series

Chinese electronics brand Oppo recently announced the latest A series smartphone to hit the local market – the Oppo A55 lifestyle smartphone, a device built for content creators and users looking for high-definition cameras paired with long-lasting battery life.

After its initial exclusive availability on Shopee, the Oppo A55 can now be purchased in all Oppo brand stores, Shopee, and Lazada online platforms, as well as authorized partner resellers. To suit the Filipino consumer, it will be available in eye-catching Rainbow Blue and subdued Starry Black color options.

“Our latest Oppo A55 offers very competitive features and pricing in its category, giving Filipino smartphone users the ultra smartphone experience. The Oppo A55 with its good quality camera and battery performance gives you not just functionality but an overall value-for-money technology you deserve,” said Oppo Philippines marketing director Ele Yu.

The triple rear camera system on the A55 is comprised of a true 50MP AI main camera that combines 4 pixels into one using pixel binning technology, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens. The main camera outputs 12.5MP photos by default but gives a 50MP mode option that can be activated via settings.

The Oppo brand is known for its selfie algorithms inclusive for all of its price categories, and the case is similar to the Oppo A55 midrange smartphone. Its 16MP front-facing camera is powered by AI beautification that retains skin details while enhancing lighting conditions, skin tone, and complexion. This feature also enables users to optimize the contour of their face.

The A55 is equipped with the entry-level 2020 SoC from MediaTek that clocks at up to 2.3 GHz, the Helio G35. The device also features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a large capacity 5000mAh battery, and Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 with AI enhancements.