PLDT Home Rewards dangles P150K SM shopping money as giveaway

More prizes and surprises await lucky winners of the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway promo this October and November, with the telco giant adding ten SM Gift Cards worth ₱150,000 each to the prize pool. A whopping ₱5 million cash prize is up for grabs in the grand draw on December 8, 2021.

The draw dates coincide with SM’s Christmas Season sale.

Besides the ₱5 million cash prize and the 10 SM Gift Cards each worth ₱150,000, PLDT Home is also gifting one lucky winner with a Play-at-Home Package. Continuing the trend from the previously awarded bundles, the Play-at-Home Package comprises a Sony PlayStation 5, a premium gaming chair, and Asus RaptureTouter. Other exciting prizes for the October-December promo period include a cash gift worth ₱50,000, to be raffled to ten (10) winners.

Over 200 PLDT Home subscribers have already won since the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway launched in April.

To join the PLDT Home Rewards Grand Giveaway, PLDT Home subscribers simply need to enroll their PLDT account in the PLDT Home Rewards program. By paying PLDT bills on time, applying for paperless billing, and availing other PLDT services, enrolled subscribers earn Crystals that can be exchanged for shopping and dining vouchers and bill credits for PLDT, Smart, and Cignal subscriptions.

Every five Crystals earned also automatically come with one raffle entry. New PLDT Home Rewards program registrants can claim 20 welcome Crystals upon registration.