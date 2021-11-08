After launching ‘virtual tank’, Seaoil brings back ‘Lifetime Free Gas’

After rolling out its innovative PriceLOCQ solution which allows companies to buy fuel while they are low and store them in their virtual tank, fuel provider SeaOil is bringing its Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo for the fifth straight year.

Three customers — one each from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao — will win a lifetime free supply of fuel when SeaOil’s LFG promo launches on Monday, November 8, 2021.

This year’s LFG promo offers its biggest prizes yet. There are also four Yamaha NMAX motorcycles up for grabs with winners also getting a year’s supply of free gas and 4T Motor Oils. Monthly draws will give away one year’s supply of free gas. Minor consolation prizes include P3,000 worth of SeaOil GCs or PriceLOCQ vouchers.

Over P2 million worth of instant prizes like discounts on SeaOil fuels, free 1-liter gasoline, diesel, and motor oils can be won through coupons.

“Our Lifetime Free Gas promo gets bigger every year and providing a free supply of gas for a lifetime, especially at this time, seems unbelievable. We are happy to launch this promo for our loyal customers,” said SeaOil CEO Glenn Yu.

From November 8, 2021 to February 7, 2022, customers who are at least 18 years of age and above with a valid Philippine driver’s license can get one coupon with a promo code for every P500 purchase of SeaOil fuels or for every one liter of SeaOil Lubricants from SeaOil stations nationwide. For promo details, visit www.lifetimefreegas.com.

19-year old Bhea Quebral of Davao del Sur is the youngest LFG winner to date

Past LFG winners have come from all walks of life. There are working moms like Monica Poliquit and Roma Anne Pinera. Grand winners have included Grab and Lalamove drivers like Ernie Linarez and Antonio Goze, Jr., and jeepney drivers Jidy Detuya and Habib Abo.

Jeffrey Olasa, Tony Baysa and Joel Dinque are all entrepreneurs from different parts of the country. Criminology teacher Larry Lopez from Iloilo uses his fuel savings to visit his only child living in Kalibo.

There’s also the youngest LFG winner to date, 19-year old Bhea Quebral of Davao del Sur, a college student who’ll get to enjoy free fuel for life.