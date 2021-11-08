Sodexo GCs undergo digital upgrade in time for holiday season

Sodexo gift certificates (GCs) have undergone a digital upgrade in time for the holidays, giving two million consumers easier access to rewards and benefits from over 12,000 established Sodexo merchants in the Philippines.

Through the Shop feature of the Sodexo+ app, users can now convert their digital GCs into e-vouchers of e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, Grab and FlowerStore.ph.

With the rest of the Philippines rapidly moving toward the digital sphere and shopping at home now becoming the new normal, this has quickly become one of the most popular features of Sodexo+.

With Sodexo going digital, users can say goodbye to lost, damaged, and expired GCs since everything’s safe and secure in the palm of their hands.

They can also enjoy partial redemption, a noteworthy feature that solves the problem of getting no change whenever they’re using less than the amount of their GC. The “Share GC” feature on the app lets users send any amount of GC to anyone.

The SM Gift Pass, Sodexo’s co-branded paper GC, is now digital. It’s available through the Sodexo+ for contactless transactions at SM Department stores, SM Supermarkets and SM retail affiliates such as Miniso, Forever21, and Our Home, among others.

For 17 years since it started operations in the Philippines in partnership with SM, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services has now grown even more and is accepted in-store, online, and via call-to-order.

“The very essence of what we do is in commendation and support of the efforts of our clients such as corporations and LGUs. Given the limitations of face-to-face interactions and other pandemic-related restrictions, we strengthened our commitment to deliver relevant, efficient rewards and incentives that will get their employees and constituents excited, appreciated, and motivated,” said Mert Cetin, CEO of Sodexo Philippines.

“Sodexo invested in talent, time and technology to digitalize and ensure that our consumers can maximize their GCs. Using their feedback as our compass, we continue to enhance Sodexo+ to make their experience hassle-free, and much more convenient,” added Cetin.

Sodexo’s “Joy of Gifting” campaign offers corporate clients a variety of deals this season:

Early Bird Promo: Enjoy up to 2% rebate and as much as 80% off on portal fees. Promo duration is from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021.

Ham and Christmas Baskets: Send out these traditional holiday gifts by email via Mobile Pass from Oct. 15 to Dec 20, 2021. Recipients can simply present to partner stores to claim until Jan. 2022.

End-of-Season Sale: Get up to P2,000 Sodexo+ rebate for every P1M purchase of Sodexo+ digital GCs. Promo duration is from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Consumers can also avail of holiday exclusive deals and promos for leading brands such as Miniso, Switch, Pancake House, Domino’s Pizza, Western Appliances, MetroDental, Pepi Cubano, Yogorino, Paper Moon, and Zalora with their Sodexo paper & digital GCs.

The Sodexo+ app is available on both iOS and Android smartphones.