AMD touts Threadripper CPUs as generational upgrade for digital-first biz

Workloads that require large-scale computation resources to this day are still a mission-critical concern for businesses, especially now that the complexity has increased from the more nuanced performance requirements of each unique workload. AMD intends to address the market looking for a single workstation platform that can handle high-profile and high-dollar ISV workloads, as well as help customers keep up with the “robust requirements” of today’s applications, with its high-end portfolio of desktop processors.

In manufacturing, taking advantage of a high-performance workstation can help enterprises improve and streamline processes to achieve meaningful gains in the long run. Tapping into this new organizational potential can be a strategic move for businesses who are looking to contribute in the growing gross domestic product (GDP) in the Philippines, a growth that is expected to take off by 2025.

When it comes to more specific use cases, new processes like generative design or 3D modeling and simulation used by design and manufacturing teams are sensitive to memory capacity and bandwidth since they combine light thread tasks and multi-threaded processes. Architecture and engineering teams require traditional office capabilities, rendering, and VR – all tasks dependent on large amounts of memory also.

Even in the media and entertainment industries, businesses can benefit from the higher-frequency CPUs for look development and post-production work. Speeding up long compile processes within multi-GPU configurations can also help data scientists in the software industry. Since workloads have unique performance requirements, better tailored configurations are needed to curtail specific compute bottlenecks.

With the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, enterprises have the ability to unlock faster task processing with high frequency single thread performance, optimize multi-core hyper-threaded workloads, access multiple GPUs in a single workstation, gain PCIe add-in device support, and tap into high-speed storage.

AMD Pro also lets organizations access remote management and security tools that are well integrated with other additional IT investments. With better manageability and security features, teams can drive higher uptime and protection, and at the same time reduce IT costs.

Some of the current models include the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX with 64 cores and max boost clock at 4.2GHz, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX with 32 cores and 64 threads, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX with 16 cores, and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX with 12 cores.