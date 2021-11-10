PayMayaPayDaySave missions offer up to P1,500 in savings

E-wallet firm PayMaya is bringing back its #PayMayaPayDaySave this November.

From November 8-17, users can save up to P1,500 by completing everyday transactions with the PayMaya app. To start racking up on the savings this payday, all they have to do is complete these three missions:

Mission 1: Settle your Meralco bill

This PayDay, settling your Meralco bill can become less of a chore and more of an opportunity to save as you can now enjoy 20% cashback of up to P500 worth of savings when you settle your bill for the first time via PayMaya. Just make sure that you pay a minimum of P2,500 within the promo period.

Mission 2: Cash in to Lazada wallet

Get up to P500 savings for your first-ever Lazada Wallet cash-in — even before you check out all the items on your cart. Simply cash in at least P2,000 to your Lazada Wallet via PayMaya to get 10% cashback, up to P500! With this, you can add more items to your cart and enjoy even better savings on top of the already awesome deals you’re getting from Lazada’s trusted merchants in time for their Biggest One-Day Sale happening on November 11.

Mission 3: Complete these Smart Spending Goals

Another P500 savings is waiting for you when you complete these smart spending goals using your PayMaya app:

Purchase any item worth at least Php 300 from the PayMaya Shop

Send money worth at least P1,000 to three unique PayMaya users

Pay at least two unique billers worth at least P2,000 each via PayMaya

Cash in at least P2,000 to your Lazada wallet via PayMaya

To check out the full details of these #PayMayaPayDaySave missions, simply visit the Missions button on the upper right button of the PayMaya app.