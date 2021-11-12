‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ dangles special bonuses for trainers

The Pokémon Company recently announced that trainers of Nintendo Switch software titled “Pokémon Legends: Arceus”, who have played Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, are now able to claim a Shaymin Kimono Set and will get a chance to catch Shaymin.

All trainers that have play records from Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield can now take on a research request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in which they’ll have a chance to add the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin (Land Forme) to their team.

Moreover, trainers can also claim a Shaymin Kimono Set, designed after this Mythical Pokémon. Trainers will surely have more fun in their adventures by taking Shaymin along on their survey work, or by dressing up to look like it and taking commemorative photos together.

The Shaymin (Land Forme) is a Gratitude Pokémon. It is said that the blooming of Gracidea flowers confers the power of flight upon this Pokémon and that feelings of gratitude are the messages it can deliver.

In addition, trainers that have play records from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, can claim a Pikachu Mask and an Eevee Mask in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

They will be able to claim both masks as long as they have play records from either Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee. It will be exciting to wear these cute Pikachu- and Eevee-themed masks out on adventures in the Hisui region.