Proposed law on e-health system hurdles 2nd reading in House

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 10, approved House Bill 10245 or the proposed “eHealth System and Services Act.”

Photo from the House of Representatives

The legislation seeks to set policies, priorities, and projects that promote and ensure a streamlined and safely-regulated delivery of e-health services in the country.

Among its key provisions are:

Coverage of all e-heaIth solutions, services and applications, including relevant standard equipment in health and ancillary services that are complementary to existing minimum modalities or standards of health care and other means of access to information,