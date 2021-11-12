Shopee sells record 11 million items in first 5 minutes of 11.11 sale

In what appears to be its biggest 11.11 Big Christmas Sale yet, e-commerce site Shopee said it sold 11 million items sold in just the first five minutes of November 11 sale.

The midnight shopping rush saw visits spiking 5.5 times in the first two hours, compared to an average day.

Key trends in the Philippines in the first 2 hours of 11.11 Big Christmas Sale:

Many waited for 11.11 to purchase everyday essentials to maximize their savings. Health & Personal Care, Home & Living, and Women’s Apparel were the hottest product categories among Filipino shoppers.

Filipinos eagerly stocked up on supplies such as face masks, skin care products, and mobile accessories. As consumers looked to refresh their wardrobe for the holiday season, clothing tops were also in high demand, with almost 2,000 orders placed early into 11.11.