SSS approves 7,158 online funeral claims worth P166.31 million

The Social Security System (SSS) said it has settled a total of 7,158 online funeral claim applications from January to June 2021, amounting to P166.31 million, higher by 313.7 percent from the second semester of 2020.

In compliance with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Delivery Act of 2018, the SSS implemented the mandatory online filing of funeral claims through the My.SSS Portal, along with other services and programs, last July 2020 to provide claimants with an easier and faster means of filing funeral benefit claim applications through its brand campaign, ExpreSSS.

Funeral benefit, which ranges from P20,000 to P40,000, is granted to whoever defrayed the cost of funeral expenses of the deceased SSS member, permanent total disability pensioner, or retirement pensioner.

To submit applications, the claimant must have a registered account in the My.SSS Portal in the SSS website and enrolled disbursement account under the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) located in the E-services Menu of the same portal. Member-claimants with no My.SSS account may now proceed with this registration link.

Under the current Circular No. 2021-007 issued by the SSS last July 2021, having an SSS Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) or SSS digitized ID or application for UMID card is no longer a pre-requisite for online filing of the funeral claim.

Meanwhile, non-SSS member claimants may submit their duly-accomplished funeral claim application and supporting documents at the nearest SSS branch. Step-by-step procedure on submitting funeral claim application online and over-the-counter, as well as the list of documentary requirements, can be accessed through this link https://bit.ly/3dai4TK.

Those who have submitted their application online will receive e-mail notifications upon successful submission of the funeral claim application indicating the concerned branch assigned for processing the claim and the subsequent approval or rejection of such.

Payments of funeral benefit shall be automatically credited to the claimant’s UMID card enrolled as ATM, or their preferred disbursement account registered by the claimant through DAEM, if without a UMID card enrolled as ATM.