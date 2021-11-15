Beko dangles over P1 million in prizes plus discount this Christmas

Beko is staging its biggest promo yet this year where consumers can win a grand appliance showcase and other prizes from the European appliance brand all worth over P1 million.

Every purchase of any Beko product in a single receipt from All Home, Anson’s, Asian Home, Fair N Square, Goldtech, Greatworld, HAT, Lazada, Robinsons, Savers, Shopee, SM Appliance and Western Appliance from November 15 – December 15, 2021, entitles a customer to join the raffle promo.

Single receipt purchases of Beko products amounting to P10,000 and up are entitled to join the raffle. For purchases worth P10,000 – P26,000, customers will receive one raffle entry. For purchases worth P26,001-P40,000, customers will receive two raffle entries. For purchases worth P40,001 and above, customers will receive three raffle entries.

At stake in the raffle is the Grand Prize Beko Home Appliance Showcase, which includes a Beko 22.7 cu ft inverter side by side refrigerator (P61,990), Beko 60 cm wall-mounted hood (P19,990), Beko 60 cm freestanding cooker with 4 vitroceramic hobs multi-functional oven (P51,990), Beko 10.5 kg frontload washing machine (P42,990), Beko 8kg airvented frontload dryer and 1.5HP inverter split-type airconditioner (P36,990).

Other prizes include 2 units of Beko 22.7 cu ft inverter side by side refrigerator GN163123P (P61,990), 5 units of Beko 2HP inverter split-type airconditioner BSVOA 180/BSVOA 181 (P46,990), 12 units of Beko 11.1 cu.ft inverter chest freezer CF316WPH (P20,690), 50 units of Beko 2200W steam iron SIM3122T (P2,990) and 30 units of Beko 1000W 10-cup thermo carafe coffee maker CFM6401I (P2,190).

The winners will be announced after the raffle draw on December 17, 2021 at 11am via Zoom with DTI representative. A customer can only win once. Beko Pilipinas Corp. will shoulder the 20% tax for prizes over P10,000.

Because it’s Christmas, Beko is also giving away 50% discount vouchers on top of the available discount products with freebies on select Beko home appliances for every purchase. Every single receipt purchase entitles the customer to one 50% discount voucher, which they can use on their next purchase. The discount voucher will vary depending on the first purchased product.

Check out http://bekopromos.ph for details about this. Upon purchase, the customer should go to the website to claim the voucher.