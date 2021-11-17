Bankers group unveils anti-scam campaign to promote cybersecurity in PH

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) launched on Wednesday, Nov. 17, its Anti-Scam Campaign, a wide-ranging information campaign undertaken with various partners that aims to promote cybersecurity, cybersafety, and awareness among the Filipino banking public.

Key officials of the BAP and KBP show the heart symbol, which also appears as an “X”, to demonstrate their commitment to help protect consumers against cyber fraud through the CybersecurityX program. From left, 1st row: BAP Cybersecurity Committee vice chair Ramon L. Jocson, BAP president Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, and BAP Cybersecurity Committee chair Edwin R. Bautista; 2nd row, BAP executive director Benjamin P. Castillo, KBP chairman Ruperto “Jun” S. Nicdao, Jr., and KBP EVP Noel C. Galvez; 3rd row, KBP president Herman Z. Basbaño

The launch is in line with the commemoration of the International Fraud Awareness Week, which highlights the importance of cybersecurity and cyber education in the lives of citizens throughout the world.

The BAP is partnering with various stakeholders, such as social media influencers, government agencies, and the media, in its efforts to promote cybersecurity awareness throughout the Philippines.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. With this partnership with KBP, we are able to keep the public informed and educated on the latest trends and scenarios on cybercrime, considering the growing threats of cybercriminals. They have clearly stepped up their game as they try to take advantage of the rapid online migration of essential activities amid COVID-19 pandemic,” said BAP president Wick Veloso.

The BAP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) to help disseminate information on cybersecurity and data protection.

A MOU signing with the Department of Justice (DOJ) will also take place, with the partnership aiming to train cybercrime enforcers and prosecutors in holding cybercriminals accountable for their actions.

“We believe that this collaboration project will result in a more intensive consumer awareness and education as a strong first line of defense against cyber threats.”, KBP chairman Jun Nicdao said.

The Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) will also be the official partner in unifying the execution of the Anti-Scam campaign on social media by BAP’s member-banks.

In addition, the BAP also launched the BAP #Cybersafe Facebook page last November 14, which aims to raise awareness on cybersecurity by urging the public to stay vigilant against various types of cyberattacks.

“The Philippines is currently a cybercrime hotspot, underscoring the need to increase awareness and vigilance against the increasing prevalence of cybercrime in the country. The BAP, together with its partners, will work towards equipping Filipinos with the necessary information and tools they need to stop cybercriminals from harming the public and stealing their hard-earned money,” Veloso said.