Nokia enters tablet business with T-series launch

Consumer electronics brand HMD Global recently entered the tablet market with its maiden device from the newly announced T-series. The new Nokia T20 tablet brings the form factor standard large screen, plus Nokia’s famed durability and long-lasting battery.

What sets the T20 apart from similarly priced tablet devices is its 2K high-definition display, as well the brand’s guaranteed three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system upgrades.

Florian Seiche, HMD Global CEO, noted that the T20 launch is the brand’s answer to the increase in hybrid working and online learning, providing access to social media and videoconferencing platforms in a much larger screen. At the wake of the 53% increase in demand for tablets in Q1 of 2020 to 2021, the Nokia T20 comes with the standard Nokia smartphone experience in a new form factor.

“The local market’s embrace of Nokia mobile’s love it, trust it, keep it series has been warm since its introduction this year. This is why we are bringing the Nokia T20 Tablet in the country as we recognize Filipinos’ changing needs and desire for versatile technology and features, collective demands of people around the world,” added Sancho Chak, HMD Global general manager for Philippines, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

For younger users, the T20 can be operated on Google’s Kids Space, a mode specifically designed for children who are exploring apps, books and videos, under their parent’s supervision. Although the tablet is on the cheaper side of the pricing segment, the T20 sports an all-metal body and polished 3D display instead of the usual polycarbonate material meant to keep the price low.

The Nokia T20 also features 10 hours of battery life thanks to its 8200mAh battery, 2K quality display with blue light certification, stereo speakers with OZO playback, dual microphones for clearer calls. The device is launched alongside the Micro-series of wireless earphones, and its own rugged Flip cover. Available in ocean blue color variant and 4GB/64GB configuration, the Nokia T20 retails for P12,990 on Shopee.