QC gov’t taps Smart for QCitizen ID to streamline public services

Smart Communications has partnered with the local government of Quezon City in developing a unified identification card for its citizens – called the QCitizen ID — to streamline government processes, prevent fraud, and deliver better social services to its residents.

Photo shows (from left) Quezon City councilor Franz Pumaren, PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio, and Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte during the MOA signing ceremony

Makati City has a similar initiative, dubbed Makatizen ID, but Globe Telecom as its partner.

“On behalf of Smart, I express my deepest gratitude for allowing us to partner with your local government and play a catalytic role in the digital transformation of your city. To us, this is not just a business opportunity but a civic duty. In this time of pandemic, we are positive that this QCitizen ID project will further expedite the delivery of much-needed benefits and relief assistance to all Quezon City constituents. It is an honor to be part of it,” PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said.

“Because the whole of Quezon City is greatly dependent on better connectivity, I am grateful to Smart for joining us public servants in launching this program for the benefit of our community. Through the QCitizen ID, we will be able to track if our constituents are receiving the quality service that they truly deserve,” said Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte.

In this joint undertaking, Smart will provide over 2.2 million Quezon City residents in 142 barangays free Smart SIMs with load allocation. The mobile numbers from their new Prepaid SIMs will then be recorded on their QCitizen ID registration form and will be activated on the Smart Infocast platform.

Powered by Smart, the Smart Infocast system is a Web-based text broadcasting solution that will allow the LGU of Quezon City to disseminate important announcements, updates, and advisories to its citizens by means of text messaging.

Users with numbers registered to the database will also be informed of relief distribution schedules, obtain QCitizen ID perks, and enjoy special treats from Smart.

PLDT and Smart, through their distributors, will also offer livelihood opportunities such as Smart retailer packages for those who want to start their loading businesses and a recruitment booth for those interested to become full-time or part-time agents selling PLDT Fibr plans.