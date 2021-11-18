House panel approves bill requiring text or e-mail notice to traffic violators

The House Committee on Metro Manila Development chaired by Manila representative Manuel Luis Lopez, in a joint meeting with the Committee on Transportation chaired by Samar representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento, approved on Wednesday, Nov. 18, two measures seeking to improve the implementation of traffic rules and regulations.
Approved during the hybrid meeting was House Bill 5656 filed by Bulacan representative Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado, which would require the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to implement the text or e-mail notification system to promptly inform violators of the No Contact Traffic Apprehension Policy.
The other approved bill was HB 9368 by senior deputy speaker Doy Leachon, seeking to regulate the No Physical Contact Apprehension Policy in the implementation of traffic laws, ordinances, rules and regulations.
In his opening remarks, Lopez said the proposals go hand-in-hand as both seek to improve and create a more effective way of implementing traffic-related rules and regulations.
“We are all aware of the many problems faced by the motorists and vehicle owners, especially with the different apprehension and ticketing methods or systems in place in our country,” he explained.
Lopez said depending on the local government, “Iba-iba ang sistema ng pamamalakad sa trapiko. Dagdag pa dito, iba-iba din ang istilo at sistema ng mga iba’t ibang traffic enforcers”.
Lopez likewise cited the different provisions of the two measures. He said HB 5656 is proposing that the MMDA, in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), would implement a system whereby erring motorists are initially notified with an advance notice of their violations through text, email, Facebook, messenger or Viber message, to be followed by a written summons.
Lopez said under HB 9368, the most salient points are:
- That all national and local authorities using CCTV cameras or other similar technology in enforcing traffic laws adhere to the No Contact Apprehension Policy;
- The designation of the one and only traffic authority in the case of areas falling under the jurisdiction of different traffic authorities; and
- That each traffic authority must have its own traffic adjudication board.
Lopez said the two measures could be the starting point of a uniformed and synchronized traffic management and enforcement system in the country.