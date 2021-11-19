PLDT to launch 10,000 Mbps broadband service in December

PLDT Home has announced that it will launch the first-ever 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service in the Philippines by December this year.

PLDT senior advisor for home business Jeremiah De La Cruz

The company said the new service will put the country next to first-world nations such as South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA, in terms of having access to ultra-fast home Internet speed.

PLDT Home will pilot its 10,000 Mbps service in Metro Manila this December and will then implement further expansions in other key cities outside Metro Manila like Cebu and Davao in 2022.

The planned rollout is the culmination of PLDT Home’s year-long network expansion program in 2021, in a deliberate move to provide Filipino homes with only the strongest internet connections.

Market and consumer data provider Statista predicted a household penetration rate in the Philippines of 7.5% for 2021 and 14.2% (or 3.4 million active smart homes) by 2025.

To cater to the growing number of smart homes in the Philippines, PLDT Home’s new Fiber Plan comes with a WiFi 6 Mesh System that will guarantee ultra-fast WiFi speeds covering an area of over 550 square meters.

“Launching 10,000 Mbps shows our commitment to bring the country’s digital infrastructure to the future. PLDT Home’s fiber will not just power smart homes, but also new metaverse applications that are currently in development around the globe,” said PLDT senior advisor for home business Jeremiah De La Cruz.

PLDT Home has also launched the Fiber plans this November. As a treat for consumers this holiday season, these new plans automatically give PLDT Home Fiber subscribers free upgrades of as much as three times their subscribed Internet speeds.