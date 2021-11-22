BSP urges public: Instead of cash, use digital money for holiday gift-giving

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday, Nov. 22, encouraged the public to use digital wallets when sending cash gifts this holiday season.

“Digital wallets offer a safe, secure, efficient, and convenient way to transfer funds to family and friends during this season of giving,” BSP governor Benjamin E. Diokno said in a statement.

The central bank said using digital money as an alternative means of giving cash gifts is highly recommended to reduce physical contact and virus transmission between giver and receiver.

“This will allow the Filipino tradition of giving aguinaldo to family, friends, and significant others to continue despite restrictions on mobility and face-to-face gatherings,” it said.

The widespread use of digital money is in line with the BSP’s digital payment transformation and financial inclusion goals. According to its latest report, the BSP achieved its target of reaching 20 percent of digital payments volume by 2020, largely driven by high-frequency, low-value retail transactions through electronic fund transfers.

The BSP said it wants to digitize at least half of all transactions by 2023 as part of its goal to promote a more inclusive and tech-savvy Philippine economy. ​