Edukasyon.ph redesigns platform to support youth’s self-discovery, career dev’t

Edtech online platform Edukasyon.ph has launched a new homepage with a more user-friendly interface and inspired by user insight of self-discovery and exploration.

Edukasyon.ph founder Henry Motte-Muñoz

The change gives emphasis on Edukasyon.ph helping the youth explore their options based on their own personal interests and passion.

The homepage redesign has been a hit with Edukasyon.ph users, increasing engagement and helping it expand its registered user base to more than double — totaling to over 800,000 students to date.

This continuous growth in user base has always been the goal, as Edukasyon.ph remains steadfast in providing them the information they need for their education, careers, and personal development.

Edukasyon.ph has also kept in mind the value that parents may bring in its revamped platform as they, too, can help their children navigate through the site and play a more active role in their kids’ education.

Edukasyon.ph is also launching its second Future Fest campaign on November 26 to 27, focusing on the careers students can take under the Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand.

The free two-day virtual program will help guide learners to discover their own strengths, navigate possible career paths, and explore learning and job opportunities on all things STEM.

Edukasyon.ph has partnered with experts such as Harrison Assessments and Career Development Association of the Philippines (CDAP) to help design the programs and developed them together with passionate Gen Z team members.

Edukasyon.ph CEO Grace David

“This new campaign will help achieve our commitment of allowing 2 million Filipino youth to have a successful and fulfilling career by 2025,” said Henry Motte-Muñoz, founder of Edukasyon.ph.

Edukasyon.ph has also formed partnerships with industry leaders such as Globe, Asus and Cream Silk, to name a few, who helped achieve its mission of supporting the Filipino youth in their academics and careers.

Edukasyon.ph “envisions a society of Filipino learners who are ready and well-equipped not just in their education, but also in their careers thereafter,” said Grace David, CEO of Edukasyon.ph.