Canon launches two EOS R lenses in PH

Optical products brand Canon Philippines recently expanded the EOS R system lens roster by introducing the low cost RF16mm f/2.8 STM ultra-wide-angle lens and the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM telephoto lens for beginners.

Both the RF16mm and the RF100-400mm take advantage of the RF mount’s large diameter and short back focus, a set of features that the EOS R system is known for. Because of this, the lenses are able to capture high-quality images in a compact optical system.

Although similar in size with the EF70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 IS II USM, the RF100-400mm packs an additional 100mm to the telephoto end of the focal length. It is capable of reaching 400mm zoom with compactness at 170mm, and weighs only at 635g, even lighter than the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM model.

The RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM has a minimum focusing distance of 1.05m at 400mm, with a maximum magnification set at 0.41x, making it suitable for capturing images of small flowers and animals by combining lens compressions and telephoto bokeh.

Equipped with the nano USM focusing motor, the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is able to focus quickly and smoothly by leveraging on the direct-drive system that transmits ultrasonic vibrations from a ceramic piezoelectric element to the slider that moves the focusing lens in a back-and-forth direction.

Meanwhile, the RF16mm f/2.8 STM sets itself apart by its cheaper price tag for an ultra-wide-angle lens with a large f/2.8 aperture. It also has a less bulky build at only 40.2mm tall and weighing approximately 165g. It greatly resembles the RF50mm f1.8 STM lens with its similar looking form factor.

With its 110-degree diagonal field of view, photographers can play around with the RF16mm f/2.8 STM in a wider array of scenarios – selfies for large groups, images in tight spaces, astrophotography, and social media-ready videos.

The new RF16mm f/2.8 STM retails for P17,598 while the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is priced at P37,998, both can be spotted in Canon authorized partners nationwide.