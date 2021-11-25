Shell ties up with PayMaya to offer a year’s worth of fuel

As the country reopens more areas for domestic travel and tourism, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, together with e-wallet provider PayMaya recently launched the Gas Up and Win Promo to give away prizes to motorists for the coming year.

Two lucky customers will get one year’s worth of Shell fuel while ten other winners will get P2,000, which will be credited to their PayMaya accounts.

To earn raffle entries for more chances of winning in the promo, motorists just need to simply gas up and pay using PayMaya QR at participating Shell stations nationwide from November 15 to January 15. For every single-receipt transaction, customers can get one raffle entry for every P100 worth of fuel.

“As more Filipinos are gearing up to travel, we are happy to provide our customers with this exciting offer that can get their 2022 off to a great start,” said Tin Cerezo, payments and loyalty manager of Pilipinas Shell. “With PayMaya as our partner, we are bringing safer and more convenient contactless payment options to our customers.”

“We are delighted to work with Shell as we promote contactless digital payments. With PayMaya QR as the preferred payment option at their go-to Shell stations, motorists can enjoy not only cashless convenience but also get the chance to win rewards as we welcome a new year of possibilities,” said Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer of PayMaya.

The Gas Up and Win promo runs from November 15, 2021 and the raffle draws will be held on December 21, 2021 and January 21, 2022. Winners will be notified via SMS or a call and will be featured in Pilipinas Shell and PayMaya’s social media accounts.

For more information and complete mechanics, visit https://pymy.co/ShellPYMYQR.