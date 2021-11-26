Ford PH expands truck lineup with all-new Ford F-150 diesel variant

Ford Philippines launched on Friday, Nov. 26, the all-new Ford F-150, taking its iconic qualities to the next level with its tough design, powerful performance, class-leading capabilities, and a suite of advanced smart and safe technologies.

“The all-new F-150 is a formidable addition to our truck lineup and will continue to strengthen our truck leadership in the country. Purpose-built from the ground up, the all-new F-150 is redesigned to be the toughest and most productive F-150 ever. Our deep understanding of truck customers reflects in the new features available on the all-new F-150 that help take productivity to the next level,” said Michael Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

Responding to the clamor among customers and enthusiasts for a diesel variant of the F-150, Ford Philippines is offering the all-new F-150 Lariat Diesel 4×4 variant in the country.

The all-new F-150’s powertrain is equipped with a 3.0L 4-Valve DOHC Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel with Auto Start-Stop Technology, capable of generating a whopping 253PS of power and 596NM of torque.

This is mated to a 10-speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission with Progressive Range Select and Selectable Drive Modes for work-ready power and optimization, while remaining exceptionally fuel efficient.

The all-new F-150 comes with unique features such as LED cargo box lighting with Zone lighting and power-deployable running boards with kick switch. LED reflector headlamps with dynamic bending, LED fog lamps with cornering lamps, configurable daytime running lamps and LED tail lamps come standard as well. It is fitted with 20” 6 spoke dark alloy-painted aluminum wheels and all-terrain tires.

Inside, the all-new F-150 is completely redesigned to elevate the owner’s experience with style, comfort, utility, and technology, as it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. It has a twin-panel moonroof and 12” digital instrument cluster screen.

A nifty feature is the Stowable Shifter, where at a press of a button, customers will be able to stow the shifter to create more space while parked. Other notable amenities are Remote Keyless Entry System, Accessory delay for power features, Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, and Power-adjustable pedals with memory feature.

Invoking a more premium feel, the all-new F-150 comes with front row premium leather-trimmed bucket seats with heating and ventilation function. Its second-row seating comes with premium leather trimmed seats with heating and 60/40 split one-touch flip-up seat with folding armrest with cupholders.

The all-new F-150 is also equipped with a comprehensive selection of smart and safe features that optimize the driving experience for both drivers and passengers.

The all-new SYNC 4 is standard and is also equipped with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with a B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 8-speakers including subwoofer, 12” LCD center stack touchscreen, and six USB charging ports.

Taking safety to another level, the all-new F-150 comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, Ford’s most up-to-date safety suite of technologies composed of Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System (LKS), Auto-High Beam headlamps, Reverse Sensing System, Reverse Brake Assist, and Post-Collision Braking.

Additionally, the all-new F-150 is also equipped with Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition and Evasive Steering Assist under Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0. For added convenience, a 360-Degree Camera is standard and now comes with Active Park Assist 2.0.

The all-new F-150 Lariat Diesel 4×4 variant will be available in Ford dealerships nationwide beginning November 26 at a starting retail price of P3,398,000.

The all-new F-150 Lariat Diesel 4×4 variant comes in seven colors, including Agate Black Metallic, Iconic Silver Metallic, Lead Foot, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, and Carbonized Gray Metallic.